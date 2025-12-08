Uganda: Government Launches Free Gas Initiative in Kisoro to Reduce Deforestation

The government has launched a program to supply free gas kits to households in Kisoro Municipality, a move aimed at reducing deforestation and providing communities with cleaner, sustainable energy.

The launch took place today at the Stabex branch in Kisoro Municipality.

The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, in collaboration with Stabex International, spearheads the initiative. Judith Muja, the Kisoro District Senior Environment Officer, said over 90% of residents in Kisoro still rely on firewood and charcoal, a practice that endangers the environment.

While some households already use biogas, she stressed that the adoption of gas would further improve access to clean energy.

"Women and girls often travel long distances to collect firewood, exposing them to various risks. This program will greatly benefit them," Muja said.

Susan Nalwoga, Senior Communication Officer at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, explained that the government is providing free gas to reduce reliance on firewood and charcoal, thereby protecting the environment and improving public health.

"The project, which began in 2022, is expected to run for five years. It has already reached Kampala Metropolitan, Kumi, Lira, Nebbi, Gulu, Masaka City, Mbale, Mbarara, and now Kisoro, with a target of reaching one million Ugandan households," Nalwoga said.

Alex Nambagyijimana, Kisoro Municipality Vice Chairperson (LC5), welcomed the initiative, noting that it will reduce charcoal use and help conserve the environment.

Valance Hagumimana, Kisoro District Assistant RDC, added that the program will also contribute to climate change mitigation efforts in the district.