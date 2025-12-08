Mozambique: For Highway Code Is Fundamental - Chapo

Maputo — Mozambican President Daniel Chapo has called for full respect for the Highway Code in order to prevent bloodshed on the roads, following a traffic accident that killed seven people on Sunday in Manhiça district, about 90 kilometres north of Maputo, along the main north-south highway (EN1).

The accident involved a bus from the City Link transport company which was from Maputo to the central city of Quelimane route, and a Toyota Quantum minibus traveling in the opposite direction, from Xinavane to Maputo.

Images captured by CCTV cameras show the bus entering the opposite lane to overtake, colliding head-on and violently with the minibus, which was also traveling at high speed. The impact dragged the minibus to the side of the road.

In a statement, reacting to the accident, the President lamented the road accident and expressed his "deepest feelings of solidarity, comfort and strength to the bereaved families. The country joins in mourning and respect for the memory of the victims of this road accident.'

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Drivers must drive prudently, responsibly and attentively. Respect for the Highway Code remains fundamental to preserving lives and preventing further bloodshed on the country's roads. The Mozambican State continues working with the relevant institutions in accident prevention, road safety education and the promotion of greater road safety', he said.

Chapo also encouraged all bodies involved in traffic management, enforcement, and victim assistance to redouble their efforts to ensure that tragedies like this are prevented, or at least reduced.

According to data from the Transport Ministry, the country recorded, in the first six months of this year, 326 road accidents that resulted in 409 deaths.