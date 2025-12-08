Mozambique: Five Detained for Illegal Transport of Timber in Tete

Maputo — The Mozambican authorities have detained five individuals allegedly involved in illegal transport of timber on the border between the districts of Chiúta and Moatize, in the central province of Tete.

During the operation, the National Environmental Quality Control Agency (AQUA), in coordination with the Mozambican Police (PRM), as part of measures to control and protect forest resources, dismantled three articulated trucks transporting huge amounts of timber at the Dona Rosa Fixed Forestry Inspection Post, located on the border between the two districts.

"Three articulated trucks were stopped, two with Zambian license plates and one with a Mozambican license plate, transporting containers loaded with sawn timber, in planks and semi-squared logs, of the Chanfuta and Umbila species. On site, it was found that the cargo lacked any documentation attesting to its legality, a fact that constitutes a serious violation of forestry legislation', reads a statement.

As a result of the offence, the detainees were fined two million meticais (about 31,000 dollars at the current exchange rate) and the equipment used in the illicit logging was seized.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Also within the framework of combating forestry crime, the authorities seized in the central port city of Beira, various types of timber, including "56 planks and 87 boards of Chanfuta, 12 planks and 30 boards of Panga-panga, as well as eight beams of Umbila.'

The timber was being transported on a vessel from the district of Mongicual, in Nampula province, to Vilankulo, in the southern province of Inhambane.

"During the inspection, the legal documentation for the cargo was requested, and it was found that the timber was being transported without any license. As a consequence of the offence, a fine of 500,000 meticais was imposed, and the person responsible for the vessel was detained', reads the note.

AQUA guarantees that it will continue strengthening inspections, preventing the illegal exploitation of forest resources, "and combating all forms of environmental crime, contributing to the sustainable management of natural heritage for the benefit of current and future generations of Mozambicans.'

2712325E TERRORISTS SET UP BARRICADES IN MUIDUMBE

Maputo, 8 Dec (AIM) - A group of Islamist terrorists has been setting up barricades and charging illegal fees to drivers along the roads of Muidumbe district, in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mozambique Legal Affairs Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to sources, cited by the Portuguese News Agency Lusa, the terrorists on Friday closed National Road 380 (N380) on the stretch between Xitaxi and Chitunda, in Muidumbe district.

"We were traveling to Muidumbe and almost in Chitunda we saw a group of terrorists who stopped by the road and started searching each car and charging 10,000 meticais (150 dollars at the current exchange rate) for every three people', said one of the victims.

According to the source, at least 30 people were victims of extortion by the insurgents, and some contributions were made by family members to prevent kidnappings.

"There were at least 30 of us. We all paid and thank God we reached our destination', another source said.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), terrorism has forced, in recent months, the displacement of about 300,000 people in the northern provinces of Cabo Delgado and Nampula.

Since 2017, violent extremist attacks have been taking place in Cabo Delgado, where at least 6,200 people have been killed and over one million displaced.