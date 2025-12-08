Uganda: NRM Gains Village Health Team Support

The National Resistance Movement has ramped up its campaign ahead of the 2026 elections, buoyed by the formal endorsement of the Uganda Village Health Team's Association (VHTS) in support of President Museveni.

The move, however, comes amid reports of threats, intimidation, and potential electoral manipulation, sparking widespread debate about the fairness of the upcoming vote.

In Lubaga Division, tensions are high as Majambere Kamuntu, the NRM Chairman for the area, issued a stern warning against those allegedly plotting to intimidate NRM supporters.

"They are reportedly planning to confine NRM supporters in their homes on election day. This is unacceptable. I will not tolerate this," Kamuntu said, vowing to work with security forces to ensure any violators are held accountable.

He added that deliberate attempts to undermine the party through violence would face "the full force of the law."

The VHTS, a nationwide network of community health workers, pledged to mobilize its members in support of the NRM, canvassing door-to-door for votes.

The decision coincides with government plans to begin compensating VHTS members, recognizing their role in delivering essential healthcare services.

Ndiwalana Timothy, VHTS Chairman, emphasized that the association's support reflects a belief that the ruling party will provide the necessary resources for continued healthcare work.

Critics, however, argue that the VHTS's involvement risks politicizing an organization meant to serve all communities equally.

Civil society activists warn that partisan campaigning by a government-backed network could undermine voter neutrality and influence outcomes, especially in rural areas where the VHTS is highly trusted.

The unfolding political environment raises broader concerns about electoral integrity. Opposition parties have condemned the alleged intimidation and the NRM's assertive tactics, calling for a level playing field.

The Electoral Commission has urged all stakeholders to respect the law and campaign peacefully, while the government has pledged to maintain order and protect the rights of all citizens.

Observers say the NRM's alliance with the VHTS gives the ruling party a strategic advantage, potentially influencing voter behavior, while the warnings from party officials like Kamuntu illustrate the high-stakes nature of the campaign.

The combination of intensified party mobilization and allegations of intimidation underscores the importance of vigilance in ensuring a free, fair, and transparent election.

As the campaign progresses, Uganda's political future hinges on the ability of all parties to respect democratic norms, uphold voter safety, and conduct campaigns without coercion.

The coming weeks will test the nation's commitment to a peaceful and credible electoral process.