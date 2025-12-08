Uganda: Kigulu Chiefdom Clinches Third MTN Busoga Masaza Cup Title

Kigulu Chiefdom reaffirmed its dominance in the MTN Busoga Masaza Cup after edging Luuka 1-0 in a tightly contested final on Saturday at Bugembe Stadium.

A brilliant second-half strike from Bruhana Tasuba in the 62nd minute proved decisive, delivering a calm finish that sealed victory for Kigulu and sparked jubilant celebrations both on and off the pitch. The match, which drew thousands of passionate fans, lived up to its high expectations.

The colorful final was graced by Kyabazinga William Gabula Nadiope IV, who officiated as the Chief Guest. Through Sports Minister Amin Bbosa, the Kingdom commended both teams for their outstanding performances and praised the tournament for nurturing young football talent across Busoga.

As champions, Kigulu walked away with Shs 13 million, courtesy of MTN, the official tournament sponsor. This latest triumph marks their third Masaza Cup title, solidifying their status as the most successful chiefdom since the competition began in 2016.

Other teams, including Luuka, Bugabula, and Bukhooli Namayingo, received prizes of Shs 11 million, 9 million, and 6 million, respectively.

This year's tournament also championed social causes, including a campaign against teenage pregnancies, under the theme "Abasadha n'empango"--meaning "men are the pillar in homes."

Coaches, fans, and county leaders hailed Kigulu's victory as a testament to the chiefdom's consistency, discipline, and strong football culture.

With another trophy added to their cabinet, Kigulu now holds the record as the most successful team in MTN Busoga Masaza Cup history, and their sights are firmly set on defending the title and extending their legacy in this prestigious regional competition.