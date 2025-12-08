Uganda: Annual Rotary Medical Camp Offers Free Treatment to Over 1,000 Kamwokya Residents

Residents of Kamwokya and neighbouring areas turned up in overwhelming numbers on Saturday for a free medical camp held at the Treasure Life Youth Centre (TLC).

The community outreach, organised by the Rotary Clubs of Kitante in partnership with the Rotary Clubs of Kampala City and Kyaddondo, offered a wide range of essential health services to thousands of people living in one of Kampala's most underserved communities.

By mid-morning, long queues had already formed as parents, children, youth, and the elderly waited patiently to be attended to. Organisers estimate that the camp attracted well over 1,000 people making it one of the largest community medical outreaches held in the area.

The District 913 Governor, Geoffrey Martin Kitakule, commended the participating Rotary Clubs for their commitment to transforming lives in Kamwokya.

He praised the spirit of collaboration that made the camp possible and highlighted the long-term impact Rotary continues to have in the community.

Speaking to beneficiaries, Kitakule said the health camp aims to provide essential medical services to the residents of Kamwokya.

"we're here at this center, which was built help what we've come here as Rotarians from the Rotary Club of kitante, Kampala city, club of Kyaddondo, to do a health camp. And this health camp is going to benefit over 1000 people to make a difference."

He further explained Rotary's ongoing support to the Kamwokya Christian Caring Community Health Centre (KCCC), noting how the facility has grown over time.

"When we started helping this health center in this community, it was able to handle one birth at a time, but now it's able to handle six or seven births at a time, and this incubator will go a long way to help make sure that the mothers whose kids have complications, they are able to be their life, is able to be sustained."

Kitakule also appreciated the partners who joined the cause, saying, "we thank our partners who have been able to come together with us, housing finance, bank and seek care, and all the other partners over 10 of them that have come and support this."

Rotary Club of Kitante president, Maximilia Byenkya, highlighted the importance of working together to create greater impact.

She explained the variety of services offered at the camp and reaffirmed Rotary's commitment to serving vulnerable communities like Kamwokya.

"Today we have our annual medical camp in collaboration with Rotary Club of Kampala City and Rotary Club of Kyaddondo, we are offering services including the general check-up, they check your pressure, they check your sugar, then we have dental services, we have eye services. HIV testing and counselling, hepatitis B, sickle cell and many lab services," Byenkya said.

She added that the combined effort of the three Rotary Clubs allowed them to reach more people.

"Because we are three different Rotary Clubs, we expect ove 1,000 patients that will be received here today," she added.

Byenkya also emphasised the theme for this Rotary year, noting, "This year's theme is Unite for Good... when you put resources together, when you put your heads together, you think better and you give more."

She explained that Kamwokya was chosen deliberately because of its pressing needs. "Kamwokya is a ghetto and there are so many people that lack services... that is the reason we work within Kamwokya because the people are poor, they do not have money and they need these services."

The president of the Rotary Club of Kyaddondo, Stella Arwako, praised the partnership that brought the three clubs together. She said the collaboration made it possible to reach more residents within the community.

"This collaboration effort would serve more people. I thank the locals for tuning up for this medical camp," she said.

Kamwokya Church Zone chairman, Joseph Kato, thanked the Rotarians for their consistent support to the community.

"I welcome you to our village. I thank you for all the activities you're doing in Kamwokya including educating our children, skilling youths among others we commit to continue working with you."

During the camp, Rotary Club of Kitante, together with Octopas Medical Facility, donated an infant incubator to KCCC. The equipment will support premature babies and newborns who need special care--offering a lifeline to families who cannot afford advanced medical services.

The day-long outreach was powered by more than 10 partners, including C-Care, Reproductive Health Uganda, NBS, Afro Mobile, National Lab, Housing Finance Bank, Mengo Blood Bank, IDI, Square, and others.

The medical camp not only provided treatment but restored hope to the residents of Kamwokya--where access to basic healthcare remains a daily challenge.

Through partnerships, compassion, and service, the Rotary Clubs reaffirmed their commitment to improving lives and building a healthier, more resilient community.