Namibia: Family's Sole Earner Is Key Factor in GBV Case Withdrawal

A Woman in the Zambezi region has pleaded with the police to withdraw a gender-based violence (GBV) case she brought against her husband - because he is the family's breadwinner.

The Zambian woman (29), who wishes to remain anonymous, opened a case against her husband (32), who allegedly assaulted her at their home in the Masida area on Monday, to the extent that she could not walk properly.

The police arrested the man on Tuesday and he remains in custody.

However, his wife now wants the case withdrawn because "he is the family's main source of income".

Katima Mulilo Police Station commander chief inspector Charles Muyumbelo confirmed the case yesterday, saying the woman had come crawling to the police seeking her husband's arrest, only to plead with them to release him the next day.

'JUST WHIP HIM'

She told The Namibian yesterday that if he remained in custody, her family would suffer financially.

"My intention was not to get him arrested, but for the police to whip him for beating me and then release him," she said.

"This is the first time he has ever beaten me in the 15 years we have been together. He provides for us financially. So I came to withdraw the case."

'HE MIGHT KILL HER'

Chief inspector Charles Muyumbelo refused to withdraw the case on Wednesday, saying the suspect would remain locked up until the court decides his fate.

"We cannot whip people. Our mandate is to protect and not violate people's rights," he said.

He added that the police would have been blamed if she had died.

The police will seek the court's advice, as victims withdrawing GBV cases immediately after opening them is a big challenge in the region.

Mayumbelo said GBV incidents involving both women and men are on the rise, although many remain unreported.

The Zambezi region recorded 302 such cases between November 2024 and November 2025.

Mayumbelo urged victims to report them and refrain from withdrawing them.

"Also, those who find themselves in abusive relationships should also seek advice or counselling from social workers," he said.

GBV community activist Jerry Lisuku says victims often withdraw cases because they depend on the perpetrators.

He adds that victims are pressured by their families to withdraw cases, especially when children are involved.

"Their families say the children will suffer without their father.

At times, these women fear being treated like outcasts by their families because they have brought shame to them by reporting their partners," he says.

Lisuku says there is a need to educate victims about their legal rights and the government support that is available.

He urges the government to make counselling services more accessible and to train church leaders to deal with GBV.

The latest case comes after Rachel Simasiku was allegedly killed by her boyfriend on Sunday, following previous incidents of abuse.

Last month, minister of gender equality and child welfare Emma Kantema said the under-reporting of GBV cases remains a huge issue in Namibia.

She called for the community to show solidarity with those reporting physical and digital violence.

