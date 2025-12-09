South Africa: Delayed Health Assessments Leave People With Disabilities Waiting for Grant Payouts

For millions of South Africans living with disabilities, the government's disability grant is more than just money; it's a lifeline. But accessing financial support requires navigating a bureaucratic system plagued by delays due to understaffed medical boards and an uneven distribution of South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) offices.

According to Statistics South Africa, about 3.3 million South Africans, roughly 7% of the population, live with a disability. Of those, more than 1 million receive the disability grant. A further 170 000 are beneficiaries of the care dependency grant, which supports primary caregivers of children under 18.

"To access these grants, applicants must undergo a medical assessment by a state-appointed doctor, which determines the extent of their disability and eligibility for the grant," explains SASSA acting spokesperson Sandy Godlwana.

Both the disability and care dependency grants pay out about R2 315 per month, and an extra Grant-in-Aid of R560 is available for individuals who require full-time care.

The grants are reassessed annually, meaning that every twelve months a beneficiary must undergo a medical review to remain eligible. This is to prevent payments to "ghost" and deceased recipients.

Cumbersome process

But the process is riddled with hurdles. According to Patrick Mahlakoane, national chairperson for Disabled People South Africa, applicants routinely wait six to twelve months for an initial evaluation, and re-assessments can take just as long.

He explains that in many townships and rural areas there are limited SASSA offices with a shortage of staff and poor services, forcing some to travel more than 50 kms to the nearest centre.

The scarcity of state-appointed doctors compounds the problem as they are few and far between, especially outside the major cities, Mahlakoane explains. This means disabled applicants have to endure endless delays and repeated trips for assessments that drain their limited resources.

"We see people being sent back and forth for assessments every year. It is painful, and it undermines their dignity, including lengthy processing times, limited availability of medical assessors, and a paperwork maze that demands multiple forms, identity documents, medical reports and proof of income - all of which must be submitted in person," he says, pleading with the Department of Social Development to simplify the process.

Calls for a smoother process

Lebo Molobi of the Binang Foundation for Special Needs, based in Hammanskraal, says an improved medical assessment process with disability-sensitive training for assessors, along with a clear timeline is crucial.

Advocates argue that the solution lies in a combination of digitisation, expanded reach and inter-departmental collaboration.

"An online portal could reduce the need for repeated in-person visits, while mobile clinics and additional SASSA offices in underserved communities would cut travel times dramatically," says Molobi. "Hiring more state-appointed doctors and providing them with disability-sensitivity training could shorten the six-to-twelve-month backlog that currently leaves families in limbo."

She highlights the need for a coordinated approach across government departments. By linking databases with Home Affairs and other departments, SASSA could verify eligibility more efficiently and curb "ghost" recipients without imposing undue burden on genuine claimants.

Mahlakoane concludes that public awareness campaigns, together with training and respite care for caregivers, would further ease the strain on families who already shoulder the brunt of disability support.

"By implementing these changes, SASSA can improve the overall support system for individuals with disabilities and their caregivers, ensuring they receive the financial support they need to live with dignity," Mahlakoane stresses. - Health-e News