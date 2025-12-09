Tanzania: Authorities Must Protect Right to Protest Ahead of Nationwide Demonstrations

8 December 2025
Amnesty International (London)

Protests are expected following post-election violence last month

The Tanzanian authorities must respect and protect the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and expression during planned nationwide protests set for tomorrow (9 December), and guarantee that the protests are facilitated and protected, Amnesty International said today.

Tigere Chagutah, Amnesty International's Director for East and Southern Africa, said:

"The police must refrain from violating protesters' rights, including through unnecessary and excessive use of force."The authorities must also refrain from blanket internet shutdowns, as witnessed during the electoral period, which violate the right to access information and obstructs crucial monitoring and reporting of human rights violations."The Tanzanian authorities must ensure an independent, thorough, and impartial investigation into allegations of human rights violations committed by state security officers during the post-elections protests, with those suspected of responsibility brought to account in fair proceedings."

Election protests

Amnesty has documented how state security officers used unlawful force against protestors after the 29 October elections. Between 29 October and 3 November, The Tanzanian authorities imposed a nationwide Internet shutdown during which security forces committed various human rights violations, including unlawful killings and enforced disappearances. The shutdown made it difficult to monitor and document those violations.

