Algeria Upholds 7-Year Sentence for French Journalist, Convicts Two Others

8 December 2025
Committee to Protect Journalists (New York)

New York — Algerian authorities must cease their legal attacks on the press, the Committee to Protect Journalists said on Monday, as a seven-year prison sentence was upheld against French journalist Christophe Gleizes, and convictions issued against Algerian columnist Saad Bouakba and Vision TV director Abderrahim Harraoui.

On Wednesday, December 3, the Tizi Ouzou appeals court confirmed a seven-year prison sentence against Gleizes, a French reporter and contributor to French magazines So Foot and Society, after convicting him of "glorifying terrorism." Authorities arrested Gleizes on May 28, 2024, following his reporting trip to Tizi Ouzou to cover JS Kabylie, a football club allegedly linked to the Movement for the Self-Determination of Kabylie (MAK), which Algeria classifies as a terrorist organization.

"By upholding a seven-year sentence against French journalist Christophe Gleizes for conducting an interview and issuing a three-year suspended sentence alongside a heavy fine against journalist Saad Bouakba while shutting down Vision TV, Algerian authorities are intensifying a deeply alarming crackdown on the press," said CPJ Regional Director Sara Qudah. "All journalists must be allowed to work freely without fear of imprisonment."

French President Emmanuel Macron called the verdict "excessive" and "unjust," and expressed support for Gleizes on December 4, saying he "sends his thoughts to him and his family" and that France will continue working with Algerian authorities to secure his release.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In a separate case on December 4, the Bir Mourad Raïs court in Algiers released Bouakba, arrested on November 27, after issuing a three-year suspended prison sentence against him and a fine of one million Algeria dinar (about $7600 USD) over comments made in a podcast on the local YouTube news channel Vision TV. Bouakba was convicted of insulting symbols of the National Liberation Revolution and spreading false information.

The court also sentenced Vision TV director Abderrahim Harraoui to a one-year suspended sentence and ordered the permanent closure of the channel and the confiscation of all its equipment.

CPJ emailed the Algerian Ministry of the Interior for comment but did not receive a response.

Read the original article on CPJ.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Committee to Protect Journalists. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.