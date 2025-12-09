Kenya: Global Leaders Call for Bold Action On Climate and Biodiversity At UNEA 7 in Nairobi

Nairobi — The Seventh Session of the UN Environment Assembly (UNEA-7) opened on Monday in Nairobi, bringing together environment ministers, intergovernmental organizations, civil society, youth delegates, and private sector representatives from around the world to advance solutions for a resilient planet through multilateralism.

The UN Environment Assembly is the world's highest decision-making body on the environment, with membership comprising all 193 UN Member States.

It meets biennially to set priorities for global environmental policies, and resolutions adopted at the Assembly guide the work of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

"Today we reaffirm our shared responsibility: to transform our determination into tangible results for people, ecosystems, and our planet's stability," said Abdullah Bin Ali Al-Amri, President of UNEA-7 and President of the Environment Authority of the Sultanate of Oman.

He emphasized the critical moment facing the global community.

"Around the world, communities continue to endure the intertwined impacts of climate change, biodiversity loss, land degradation, and pollution. Our success this week depends not only on the outcomes we adopt but also on how we reach them--through trust, transparency, compromise, and inclusiveness."

This year, UNEA-7 will negotiate 15 draft resolutions on issues ranging from glacier preservation and controlling massive seaweed blooms to minimizing the environmental impact of artificial intelligence.

While not legally binding, these resolutions help countries find common ground and have historically laid the foundation for precedent-setting international agreements.

"Environmental challenges are accelerating. Global temperatures are likely to exceed 1.5°C within the next decade, with escalating consequences at every fraction of a degree," warned Inger Andersen, UNEP Executive Director.

"Ecosystems are disappearing, land is degrading, dust storms are intensifying, and pollutants continue to contaminate our air, water, and soil."

Youth priorities

Ahead of UNEA-7, a Major Groups and Stakeholders Forum, a Cities and Regions Summit, and a Youth Environment Assembly convened over 1,000 youth delegates who issued a Global Youth Declaration outlining youth priorities for the Assembly.

In addition to draft resolution negotiations, UNEA-7 will host three high-profile discussions highlighting the intersection of environmental sustainability with industry, global finance, and human health.

The high-level segment on the penultimate day will feature speeches by Kenya's President William Ruto, other heads of state, and government ministers.

On the sidelines, UNEP will launch the seventh edition of its Global Environment Outlook (GEO-7) on December 9 and recognize five climate trailblazers as its Champions of the Earth for 2025.

"A resilient planet is more than protecting ecosystems; it requires wise resource use, just and inclusive societies, economic growth within planetary boundaries, and proactive innovation to prevent harm," said Deborah Mlongo Barasa, Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for Environment, Climate Change and Forestry.

UNEA-7 has over 6,000 registered participants from more than 180 countries, including 79 ministers and 35 vice-ministers, meeting under the theme: "Advancing Sustainable Solutions for a Resilient Planet."