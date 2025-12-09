Ethiopia: 'We Need to Not Only See Ethiopia's Problems but Also Its Potential', Says PM Abiy

Addis Ababa — The 20th Nations and Nationalities Day was colorfully celebrated today in the city of Hoseana, in the Central Ethiopia Region, in the presence of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and other high-level government officials.

In his remarks on the occasion, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed poignantly stated, "We need to not only see Ethiopia's problems but also its potential," according to Office of the Prime Minister.

It was also announced during the program that the city of Jimma will host the 21st celebration next year.