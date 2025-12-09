Ethiopia: President Taye Urges Ethiopians to Solidify Efforts in Building a Prosperous and Respected Ethiopia

8 December 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — President Taye Atseke Slassie has called on all Ethiopians to intensify their efforts toward building a prosperous, respected, and proud nation.

In his message on his X page, President Taye emphasized that Ethiopia must strengthen its prosperity, dignity, and national pride by fostering unity grounded in justice and equality.

The 20th Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples' Day is being celebrated today in Hosanna, Central Ethiopia Region, under the theme "Democratic Consensus for National Unity." Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is also attending the event.

The President also extended his congratulations to all nations, nationalities and peoples.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.