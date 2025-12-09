Ethiopia: President Taye Urges Ethiopians to Solidify Efforts in Building a Prosperous and Respected Ethiopia

Addis Ababa — President Taye Atseke Slassie has called on all Ethiopians to intensify their efforts toward building a prosperous, respected, and proud nation.

In his message on his X page, President Taye emphasized that Ethiopia must strengthen its prosperity, dignity, and national pride by fostering unity grounded in justice and equality.

The 20th Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples' Day is being celebrated today in Hosanna, Central Ethiopia Region, under the theme "Democratic Consensus for National Unity." Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is also attending the event.

The President also extended his congratulations to all nations, nationalities and peoples.