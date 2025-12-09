Ethiopia Elected Vice-President and Bureau Member of the United Nations Human Rights Council

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia has been elected, by consensus, as Vice-President and Bureau Member of the United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC) during the Council's Organizational Meeting held on 8 December 2025 in Geneva, Switzerland.

According to the social media post by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ethiopia will serve in this leadership role for one year, representing the African Group.

Following Ethiopia's election, Ambassador Tsegab Kebebew Daka, Permanent Representative of Ethiopia to the United Nations in Geneva and other international organizations in Switzerland, will serve as Vice-President of the HRC.

The HRC Bureau is composed of one President and four Vice-Presidents, each representing a regional group.

Bureau members play a central role in guiding the Council's work, facilitating its meetings, fostering constructive dialogue among Member States, and ensuring the smooth and effective management of the Council's agenda throughout the year.

Ethiopia's election reflects its constructive engagement within the United Nations system and its commitment to collaborative, principled, and multilateral approaches to global human rights issues. Ethiopia looks forward to working closely with all regional groups, Member States, and partners to advance the Council's mandate and strengthen international cooperation in the promotion and protection of human rights.

Ethiopia is also currently serving as a Member of the UN Human Rights Council.