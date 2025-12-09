Ethiopia: Nations, Nationalities and Peoples' Day Pivotal in Renewing Constitutional Pledge and Realizing Diversity Potential - GCS

Addis Ababa — The Ethiopian Government Communication Service (GCS) has emphasized that nations, nationalities and peoples' day is crucial in renewing constitutional commitments and reinforcing the full diversity potential of the country.

In a statement issued on the eve of the 20th nations, nationalities and peoples' day, GCS emphasized that Ethiopia is a nation whose rich diversity can be expressed in many forms.

According to the statement Ethiopia is an ancient and remarkable country, adorned with a rich diversity of language, culture, ethnicity, religion, political views, age, gender, and more.

It is also the proud owner of a constitutional system that values this diversity and transforms it into a source of strength, the statement added.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Through our Constitution, our shared covenant, we have freely agreed to build a common political and economic community, "the statement noted, adding that although Ethiopia's history of governance spans thousands of years, our modern constitutional practice is relatively young and has not yet reached a century.

As a result, it emphasized, the development of the democratic system has not progressed as far as the desire of the people.

In recent years, significant efforts have been made to lay the foundations for the country's constitutional order, and noteworthy achievements have been recorded, it noted.

The statement also emphasized that the government continues to work diligently to ensure that human and democratic rights are upheld, transparency and accountability flourish, that strong and independent national institutions are built, and that the people's demands for development and good governance are also met.

In this regard the statement pinpointed that encouraging results are being realized in these areas.

Strong democratic institutions are being established to guarantee that the rights recognized in the Constitution are fully respected and protected, it noted.

According to the statement, alongside the development of an independent justice system that promotes transparency and accountability, an environment that embraces diversity has been fostered.

Every year December 8 or 9, we celebrate the day on which Ethiopians express their culture, traditions, identity, and aspirations, values enshrined in the Constitution and through this celebration, we strengthen mutual understanding and build greater unity.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In this year's celebration, we showcased our diversity in full, the statement emphasized, adding that the occasion also served as an opportunity to mobilize support for the realization of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

"In doing so, we demonstrated that our diversity is indeed our strength and recorded a historic victory for the public," it noted.

According to GCS Ethiopia has developed a system that embraces its diversity, recognizing it as both a source of beauty and strength and for this reason, since the reform, Ethiopia's path has been seen as bright and its destination as prosperity.

"For centuries, our differences have often been used as points of division, both in internal conflicts and through the interference of external actors. Our unity has frequently been challenged, slowing our progress, "the statement stated, noted that in recent years, the people have come to clearly understand that Ethiopia's hope and prosperity depend on unity, unity enriched by diversity, and diversity strengthened by unity.

The statement also pinpointed that democratic consensus and constitutionalism remain our guiding paths and it is with this spirit that we celebrate the 20th Ethiopian Nations, Nationalities and Peoples' Day.