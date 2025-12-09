Tanzania: Dr Jakaya Kikwete Talks With Gpe Envoys in Belgium, Qatar

8 December 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Belgium — FORMER Tanzanian President, Dr Mrisho Kikwete, who is also the Chairperson of the Board of the Global Partnership for Education (GPE), speaks with the Vice Chairperson of GPE, Ms Christine Hogan, during the global education institution's meeting held this week in the Belgian capital, Brussels.

Dr Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete participates in a panel discussion at the 23rd Doha International Conference together with Ghana's former President John Dramani Mahama, Khalifa Jassim Al Kuwari, Director General of the Qatar Fund for Development, and Achim Steiner, Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Doha, Qatar, today, December 8, 2025.

Dr Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete holds talks with Dr Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al Kawari, Minister of State and Deputy Prime Minister of Qatar. Also present in the negotiations is the Tanzanian envoy to Qatar, Ambassador Habib Awesi Mohamed.

