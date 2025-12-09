Ethiopia's Nuclear Energy Pursuit Anchored in National Energy Security, Economic Transformation - Commissioner Sandokan

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Nuclear Energy Commissioner Sandokan Debebe said Ethiopia's decision to pursue nuclear technology is rooted in clear national energy security, economic transformation, and long-term national resilience.

A high-level event was held today in Addis Ababa to officially launch the Ethiopian Nuclear Power Programme and operationalize the Ethiopian Nuclear Energy Commission.

The gathering brought together high-ranking officials, including Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos, Ethiopian Nuclear Energy Commissioner Sandokan Debebe, and Mikhail Chudakov, Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Nuclear Energy at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), along with other senior government officials and stakeholders.

It was learned that the construction of a mega nuclear power plant, which is part of the 30 billion USD mega development initiatives recently announced by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, is aimed at strengthening Ethiopia's energy security and supporting industrial transformation.

Speaking at the launch of the Ethiopian Nuclear Power Programme, Sandokan said reliance on hydropower makes the country vulnerable to climate variability, which exacerbates existing power supply deficits affecting both industries and households.

With Ethiopia being one of the fastest-growing economies, he noted that the demand for sustainable and high-quality electricity is rapidly increasing, stating, "No single existing source in our current energy mix can meet this scale of demand," he said.

In this context, he underlined that the Ethiopian government has made a strategic decision to adopt nuclear power as a cornerstone of its long-term national energy strategy.

The Ethiopian Nuclear Energy Commission was established in October 2025 to oversee the peaceful use of nuclear technology in the country. Its primary mandate includes the development of nuclear power for electricity generation, while also supporting industrial growth, food security, healthcare delivery, and scientific research.

"We are not merely adding another technology; we are securing the foundation of our future economy," he asserted.

According to him, Ethiopia is fully committed to the exclusive peaceful use of nuclear technology, backed by the establishment of the Ethiopian Nuclear Energy Commission, which operates under a clear legal framework and a robust decision-making structure.

Ethiopia's nuclear vision goes beyond mere electricity generation, he said, noting that it also encompasses the peaceful application of nuclear science in healthcare, agriculture, industry, and research to deliver tangible benefits to all Ethiopians.

Sandokan further pointed out that Ethiopia is aligning its national framework with International Atomic Energy Agency standards and maintaining strict adherence to all relevant international treaties and obligations.

He reaffirmed Ethiopia's commitment to a safe, secure, and lawful nuclear program aimed at powering a modern and industrialized nation.

"We stand ready and committed to achieving a peaceful nuclear development that will contribute to our energy security and economic growth," he stressed.

In a webinar address, International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi emphasized that the establishment of the Ethiopian Nuclear Energy Commission is crucial for developing and regulating nuclear power in line with international safety and security standards.

The Director General noted that nuclear energy has strong potential as a reliable, quick, and low-carbon electricity source that could significantly accelerate Ethiopia's socio-economic transformation.

The initiative could also stimulate industrial growth and create high-skilled employment opportunities, he added.

Grossi further stated that the IAEA is fully committed to supporting Ethiopia through advisory and capacity-building services at every stage of its nuclear development program.

He noted that the Agency is currently working with Ethiopia under its Technical Cooperation Programme to strengthen human resources, institutional capacity, and preparedness for future infrastructure milestones.

The Ethiopian Nuclear Energy Commission is dedicated to ensuring that all nuclear-related activities fully comply with international safety standards, particularly those set by the IAEA.

One of the key functions of the Commission is to guide the application of nuclear technology across critical sectors with a strong emphasis on sustainable development. It will coordinate national efforts in electricity generation, industrial growth, food security, healthcare services, and scientific research to ensure the safe and responsible use of nuclear technology for national development.