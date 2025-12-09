Ethiopia: IOM Hails Ethiopia's MIDAS Upgrade As Key Tool Against Human Trafficking

Addis Ababa — The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has lauded Ethiopia's enhanced Migration Information and Data Analysis System (MIDAS), describing it a major step forward in securing borders, protecting vulnerable migrants, and reinforcing regional peace and stability.

The Ethiopian Immigration and Citizenship services (ICS) and International Organizations for Migration (IOM) have recently launched MIDAS phase II project that aims to further strengthen Ethiopia's border governance capacity.

Speaking to ENA, IOM Chief of Mission to Ethiopia, Abibatou Wane-Fall, stated the system "will help protect vulnerable migrants coming in or out of Ethiopia's borders" and will strengthen efforts to curb irregular migration, including activities carried out by smugglers and traffickers.

Phase I, introduced in 2023, was completed in 18 months. Phase II will run from 15 October 2025 to 30 September 2027, focusing on expanded infrastructure, institutional capacity building and alignment with international migration management standards.

Wane-Fall highlighted that the system captures, stores and processes biographic and biometric data at land, sea and air border posts, giving government institutions a reliable evidence base for policy development and planning.

"The project will allow the government of Ethiopia to control and manage the flow of people entering and exiting the country," she noted.

She emphasized Ethiopia's extensive borders and the importance of a modernized system capable of identifying fraudulent documents and individuals posing security risks.

"The system is owned by the government. The data collected can guarantee the sovereignty of the government about data migration, and it will also allow real-time information exchange across all the borders in Ethiopia."

The system's ability to detect forged documents and identify individuals on international watch lists, including through links with Interpol, was underscored as a key advantage. Wane-Fall added that MIDAS has already improved service delivery by speeding up visa procedures and immigration processes.

Regarding IOM's collaboration with the Ethiopian ICS, she said the organization has supported installation, training and system management to ensure effective use by immigration officials. She also praised Ethiopia's broader humanitarian commitment.

According to her, the government "is doing its best effort, hosting refugees and providing protection, livelihood support and health care" in partnership with IOM, UNHCR and other agencies.