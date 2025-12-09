Ethiopia Showcases Rapid Tech and Startup Growth At 4th African Startup Conference

Addis Ababa — An Ethiopian delegation led by State Minister of Innovation and Technology, Bayissa Bedada along with Ambassador Muktar Mohamed is participating in the 4th African Startup Conference in Algiers from December 6-8, 2025.

In his keynote address, Bayissa highlighted Ethiopia's recent progress in the tech and startup sector, including expanded 3G-5G infrastructure, the rollout of the Digital National ID (Fayda), fintech modernization, and the promotion of AI through initiatives such as the 5 Million Coders Program and the new Startup Proclamation, efforts spearheaded under the leadership of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

He also reaffirmed Ethiopia's commitment to strengthening cooperation with African and international partners in the innovation ecosystem.

The conference, inaugurated by Algerian Prime Minister Sifi Ghrieb, gathers senior officials, innovators, experts, and investors from across Africa.

It features ministerial discussions, workshops, exhibitions, and networking sessions, it was indicated.

The Ethiopian delegation is also holding bilateral and multilateral meetings to explore future collaboration opportunities.

Participants adopted the "Algiers Declaration" on fair, secure, and responsible digital platforms in Africa.