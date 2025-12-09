Namibia: AfDB Commits N$30.3b to Economic Transformation

8 December 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has approved an allocation of N$30.3 billion for Namibia under its newly adopted Country Strategy Paper for 2025 to 2030, aimed at strengthening infrastructure, human capital and economic diversification.

Moono Mupotola, the bank group's deputy director general for southern Africa and country manager for Namibia, says the five-year programme is designed to tackle inequality and long-standing structural barriers.

"This strategy marks a pivotal moment for Namibia's development. By focusing on strategic infrastructure and human capital development, we are laying the foundation for inclusive growth that will benefit all Namibians, particularly the young," she says.

According to the AfDB, youth unemployment remains above 40%, while per-capita income has declined from N$101 100 in 2012 to N$72 100 in 2024.

