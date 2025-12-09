Congo-Kinshasa: In Ituri, Monusco and Its Partners Intensify the Fight Against Sexual Violence

press release

In a province still marked by insecurity and gender-based violence, MONUSCO and its partners are intensifying their interventions. In recent days, marches, awareness sessions and community discussions have highlighted the importance of collective action against sexual violence.

The Mission and its partners are redoubling their efforts to prevent sexual violence and gender-based violence, a phenomenon that profoundly undermines communities in Ituri. This mobilization is part of the 16 Days of Activism against violence against women, launched on November 25.

On December 6, MONUSCO military, civilian and police personnel, Congolese National Police officers and non-governmental organizations marched nearly 3.5 kilometers from Bunia airport to the Ndoromo military camp. Leading the procession, the MONUSCO head of office in Ituri and the North Sector commander, dressed in orange polo shirts, held up banners bearing strong messages: "No excuse for sexual violence." The initiative aimed to raise public awareness and mobilize the residents of Bunia to end these acts of violence that shatter lives, devastate families, and compromise peace.

"Denounce, raise awareness, educate and support: these are the concrete actions we must carry out together. By marching today, we are sending a clear message: we say NO to violence in all its forms," declared Josiah Obat, MONUSCO head of office in Bunia.

Awareness-raising even in prisons

The MONUSCO caravan continued its campaign at Bunia urban prison. On December 8, male and female detainees were made aware of the different forms of sexual violence, their physical, psychological, and legal consequences, as well as digital violence (online harassment, dissemination of intimate images, blackmail). This initiative by the Prison Administration Support Unit, supported by the Gender Section and the United Nations Joint Human Rights Office, aims to encourage responsible and respectful behavior in the prison environment.

"The goal was to strengthen prevention, encourage reporting of cases and improve internal support mechanisms," indicated a member of the Prison Administration Support Unit.

The session concluded with the distribution of donations to female detainees, including sanitary napkins and other essential items, to preserve their dignity.