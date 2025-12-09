Uganda Human Rights Commission Demands Probes Into Violence Against Bobi's Supporters in Gulu

The Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) has condmned violence against presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi also known as Bobi Wine and his supporters during a campaign event in Gulu city on Saturday.

In the letter addressed to the Inspector General of Police, UHRC Chairperson Justice Mariam Wangadya expressed grave concern over the treatment of Kyagulanyi and his supporters, stating, "The UHRC's attention has been drawn to images of violence against one of the candidates in the Presidential campaign and his supporters on 6th December 2025 in Gulu city."

Justice Wangadya noted that media images showed police and men in army uniform using long sticks to beat the candidate's supporters indiscriminately, violating prescribed policing standards.

"We are extremely concerned about the manner in which he and his supporters were treated," she said.

The commission has demanded an immediate investigation into the incident and an explanation of the police actions.

"This is therefore to require an immediate investigation into what happened in Gulu city on 6th December 2025 and to further require an explanation of the actions of the Police," Wangadya wrote.

The UHRC also requested details on steps taken to bring the perpetrators to justice and measures the Uganda Police Force will implement to prevent future violations of citizens' rights to participate in democratic affairs.

"We also seek clearly outlined steps detailing what actions the Uganda Police Force intends to take to ensure that such high handed use of force against civilians exercising their rights to participate meaningfully in the democratic affairs of the country do not happen again," Wangadya added.

The incident has raised questions about police conduct during electoral processes in Uganda, with the UHRC emphasizing the need to protect human rights and ensure lawful policing during political campaigns.