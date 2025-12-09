Rwanda: MPs Vow to Fast-Track Decent Housing for Nyabisindu Families

As initial construction progresses on the Nyabisindu Rehousing Project's model village, Members of Parliament have assured over 1,600 families that their decent houses will be closely monitored and completed within the next year.

The project is based on community collaboration, with residents contributing land for new housing. The landowners receive decent homes proportional to the value of the land and the number of facilities previously on it.

It is one of the various informal settlement rehousing programs by the government. It targets four villages, Nyabisindu, Amarembo I, Amarembo II, and Ibuhoro in Remera Sector.

Spanning 38.54 hectares, the project will deliver 1,639 dwelling units across 58 housing blocks, alongside schools, markets, green zones, and access roads, creating inclusive, dignified urban living spaces.

The parliament's pledge followed concerns raised during a December 7 meeting on urban development, housing, and land use, where residents warned that the project could face delays.

Leading the meeting, MP Egide Nkuranga acknowledged the urgency.

"These communities have embraced the project, and they are ready to move into their new homes," he said.

Beyond Nyabisindu, lawmakers also inspected key development sites in a recent tour.

At the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Bumbogo, they noted that while Phase 2 had been completed, Phases 3 and 4 were still pending.

"We found that Phase 3 must be fast-tracked because some residents still live alongside factories that have not yet undergone expropriation; it is not uncommon to see homes right next to industrial warehouses," said MP Madina Ndangiza.

She also highlighted congestion caused by large trucks parking along streets due to a lack of designated facilities.

"We were informed that 10 hectares have been allocated for truck parking, and we urge rapid implementation, including proper amenities such as food and accommodation for drivers," Ndangiza added.

She also called for urgent construction of the Zindiro-Gasanze-Birembo road, noting its importance in connecting key areas.

In Nyarugenge District's Mageragere Sector, MPs visited the IDP model village, which now houses 99 families, 331 individuals relocated from high-risk areas.

"We are pleased that vulnerable residents, including survivors of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, have been properly resettled," she said.

MP Perth Murora said they encouraged the residents to take personal responsibility for maintaining their homes rather than relying on government support.

"Overall, we found that at least 3,895 households in Mageragere now have access to water," she said.

According to Speaker Gertrude Kazarwa, the inspection tour, conducted from November 24 across all provinces and from December 5 to 7 in Kigali City, demonstrates parliament's commitment to ensuring that urban development, housing, and land use projects are implemented efficiently, safely, and inclusively.