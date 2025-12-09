Uganda: Museveni Promises Action Against Officials Extorting PDM Funds

President Museveni pledged on Monday night to crack down on individuals diverting funds intended for beneficiaries of the Parish Development Model (PDM).

Speaking at a press conference at the State Lodge in Fort Portal City, Museveni said he has received multiple complaints from beneficiaries alleging that officials are taking portions of their allocations.

"I have received many concerns from the people regarding the Parish Development Model. Some beneficiaries are not getting the full amount of money meant for them, and this is something we shall take very seriously," Museveni said.

Under PDM guidelines, each beneficiary is supposed to receive Shs1 million. Several beneficiaries have reported receiving less due to unauthorized deductions by officials involved in the program.

Museveni said he has directed government auditors to conduct a comprehensive audit of the PDM to identify where the discrepancies are occurring.

"I have tasked the auditors to carry out a thorough audit of the program so that we can identify where the problem is arising from. Those who will be found guilty of extorting or mismanaging this money will be punished," he emphasized.

Launched in 2022, the PDM aims to transform subsistence households into active participants in the money economy by providing resources directly at the parish level.

While the program has achieved successes, it has also faced criticism over corruption and mismanagement in some areas.

Museveni stressed that PDM funds are intended to benefit ordinary Ugandans and not enrich a few individuals.

He reiterated that the government will take firm action to safeguard the integrity of the program and ensure that all beneficiaries receive the full support promised.