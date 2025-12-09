Uganda: KCCA Expands Drainage Projects to Combat Kampala Flooding

The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) is accelerating efforts to address persistent flooding in the city, especially in downtown areas, while assuring affected traders of forthcoming compensation.

KCCA Executive Director Sharifah Buzeki reported that seven of the 18 planned drainage crossings along Ssebana Kizito and Allen roads have been completed.

"We have constructed 7 of the 18 new drainage crossings to prevent similar disasters. The remaining 11 will be completed over the next 30 days, and this issue will be resolved once and for all," she said.

On compensation for traders affected by flooding, Buzeki noted that 451 individuals had been identified and their losses documented.

"The list has been submitted to the Office of the Prime Minister, which will determine the final support package. We shall keep the traders informed throughout the process," she added.

Buzeki emphasized KCCA's commitment to resolving the city's flooding problems and supporting traders. The authority is working closely with the Office of the Prime Minister to ensure timely assistance.

Once all 18 drainage crossings are completed, residents and traders can expect a significant reduction in flooding risks, improving both safety and business continuity in Kampala's commercial areas.