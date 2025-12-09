Uganda: FDC Leaders in Namutumba, Bugweri Urge Mafabi to Support Wetlands, Rural Development If Elected

Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) leaders in Namutumba and Bugweri districts have outlined key priorities they want presidential candidate Nathan Nandala Mafabi to address if elected.

Herbert Tibaira, FDC contestant for Bukono Constituency in Namutumba, called on Mafabi to allow communities to continue using wetlands for rice growing, noting that this is a critical source of livelihood for many residents.

He also urged Mafabi to establish banks that provide accessible and fair financial services, helping people avoid exploitation by loan sharks.

Tibaira further asked the candidate to reduce the tax burden on Ugandans, highlighting that heavy taxation leaves many with little or no savings for emergencies.

Abdala Kasalawo, FDC aspirant for Busiki Constituency, echoed calls for a bank offering friendly credit services, citing microfinance institutions that have reportedly exploited local communities.

Ibra Ndoga, FDC LC 5 contestant in Bugweri, proposed that revenue from the sale of rare earth minerals in Makuutu Sub-County be invested in road construction to enable farmers to transport their produce to markets.

He also urged that tax revenues be used to improve the district's road network and advocated for upgrading Busesa Health Centre IV to a general hospital to enhance health service delivery.

Speaking to supporters in Kibaale Town Council, Namutumba, Mafabi pledged to support the elderly by providing a monthly stipend of Shs65,000 to citizens above 65 years to improve their quality of life.

He also promised to offer loans to small business owners in rural areas, enabling them to expand livelihoods without relying on traditional bank loans.