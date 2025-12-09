Uganda: Jacqueline Mbabazi Declared Unopposed for Western Region Older Persons Seat

The Electoral Commission (EC) has declared Jacqueline Mbabazi, wife of former Prime Minister John Patrick Amama Mbabazi, as the unopposed candidate for the Western Region Older Persons' parliamentary seat.

The announcement came after her only challenger, Patrick Mutabwire Kyamukaate, was disqualified for failing to meet the minimum supporter threshold required for nomination.

Mbabazi, accompanied by her husband, arrived at the Electoral Commission headquarters smiling as they waited for the official declaration.

Richard Nsuube, the Returning Officer for Older Persons, formally confirmed her as the sole valid contender, securing her automatic entry into the next Parliament.

Following her unopposed declaration, Mbabazi pledged to champion the welfare of Uganda's senior citizens.

She promised to safeguard the Social Assistance Grants for Empowerment (SAGE) program, which supports older Ugandans, and called for an increase in the monthly stipend from the current Shs25,000 to Shs35,000.

"My mission is to ensure that every elderly Ugandan lives with dignity," she said, committing to strengthen social protection systems for a demographic often left at the margins of national priorities.

Mbabazi also thanked the Electoral Commission for conducting the process transparently and fairly.

Patrick Mutabwire is among several candidates disqualified by the EC ahead of the 2026 elections.

Others include Elizabeth Kakwanzi, removed from the Western Youth MP race for duplicated signatures; Rebecca Mercy from Nebbi, disqualified over inadequate signatures and party conflicts; and James Atwiine, also known as King James Nkizamagara, who had sought to challenge State Minister Bright Rwamirama in Isingiro.