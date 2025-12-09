Uganda: Ssemujju Warns Opposition Against Infighting

Kira Municipality Member of Parliament Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda has cautioned opposition politicians against spending energy attacking fellow opposition members rather than presenting clear plans for leading the country.

Ssemujju made the remarks on Monday while campaigning in Kireka, accompanied by Kira Municipality Mayor Julius Mutebi Nsubuga and other local leaders.

The team moved through Namugongo Division, inspecting and commissioning development activities.

At the Kireka farmers' market, Ssemujju and the Mayor engaged with vendors, who welcomed them with seats and took the opportunity to discuss community concerns and mobilize support before the delegation proceeded to other villages.

Mayor Mutebi Nsubuga highlighted achievements in health, transport, and education under his leadership.

He dismissed criticism from some opposition figures accusing him of collaborating with government ministers, insisting that his office serves all Kira residents regardless of political affiliation.

Ssemujju addressed residents on the constitutional responsibilities of a Member of Parliament and educated them on using the new voting technology introduced by the Electoral Commission.

He sharply criticized opposition colleagues who undermine each other rather than offering alternative leadership to Ugandans.

"Instead of fighting among ourselves, we should be showing the country how we intend to lead. Infighting weakens the opposition," Ssemujju told the crowd.

Several other political leaders who attended the event also addressed voters, appealing for support as the election season gains momentum.

Ssemujju's message comes amid growing public debate over internal friction within opposition formations, with many calling for unity ahead of the forthcoming general elections.