Somalia: Somali Prime Minister Congratulates Nation On International Civil Aviation Day

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre has congratulated the Somali public and the country's civil aviation sector on the occasion of International Civil Aviation Day, highlighting the significant progress Somalia has made in airspace management, flight safety, and global connectivity.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Hamza said the day offers an opportunity to reflect on Somalia's achievements in revitalizing civil aviation, a sector that has played a key role in boosting the country's economy, restoring stability, and demonstrating national capacity in building critical infrastructure.

In 2023, Somalia achieved ICAO's Air Navigation Services (ANS) Level A, the highest international standard, reflecting major improvements in safety, service delivery, and compliance with global aviation regulations.

The Somali government has also implemented international civil aviation security regulations, enhancing confidence both domestically and internationally. The Prime Minister noted that the federal government has modernized the country's travel system, introducing an Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) in September 2025.

Prime Minister Hamza extended his congratulations and appreciation to the Somali Civil Aviation Authority, the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation, domestic and international airlines, and all personnel involved in advancing Somalia's aviation sector.