Somalia: AU Mission Commander Hails 'Tangible Gains' After Key Operations in Lower Shabelle

Mogadishu — African Union forces have secured "tangible gains" against Al-Shabaab in Somalia's Lower Shabelle region, dislodging the armed group from several areas including Bariire, Sabiid and Caanoole, the AU force commander said on Monday.

Lt. Gen. Sam Kavuma made the remarks at the reopening of the Sabiid and Caanoole bridges, which were destroyed by an Al-Shabaab bombing in June. He said the reconstruction marked an important milestone in the first phase of joint security operations.

Kavuma thanked the United States and other partners, including Türkiye, for supporting the offensive and praised Somali government troops and AU forces for their "courage and determination" throughout the campaign to recapture the area.

He urged Somali and AU forces to prepare for the next stage of operations aimed at clearing Al-Shabaab from remaining pockets across the country.

The reconstruction of key bridges in Lower Shabelle, now under government control, forms part of wider efforts to restore freedom of movement, boost local trade and strengthen security in recently liberated zones.

The defense and interior Ministers emphasised that the reopening of this key crossings will greatly enhance civilian mobility, stimulate local economic activity, and facilitate the movement and operational effectiveness of security forces.

They further noted that the Government remains committed to implementing additional development and stabilisation projects aimed at strengthening the economic and security infrastructure across Lower Shabelle.