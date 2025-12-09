Sudan: Northern State Social Affairs Secretary Hails 'Idafa,' 'Plan Sudan' Support

8 December 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Dongola, 8 December 2025 (SUNA) -- Northern State's Secretary of Social Affairs, Manal Makawi, lauded national and international humanitarian partners for bolstering relief efforts across the state.

Meeting with delegations from the Idafa Organization for Disaster Assistance and Development and Plan Sudan International, Manal Makawi underscored the crucial role both groups play in delivering essential services to vulnerable communities.

Sarah Yahya Omar, Idafa's Northern State Director, told SUNA that Plan Sudan International remains a key humanitarian actor, adding that Idafa serves as its national entry point for operations in Sudan. She said the organization is preparing expansive humanitarian interventions for 2026, including increased support for displaced persons (IDPs) arriving from Darfur and Kordofan.

Plan Sudan International's Programs Director, Amir Babo, said the visit aims to strengthen cooperation with government and partners to enhance assistance for displaced families and other affected communities.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.