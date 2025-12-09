Sudan: Northern State Social Affairs Secretary Hails 'Idafa,' 'Plan Sudan' Support

Dongola, 8 December 2025 (SUNA) -- Northern State's Secretary of Social Affairs, Manal Makawi, lauded national and international humanitarian partners for bolstering relief efforts across the state.

Meeting with delegations from the Idafa Organization for Disaster Assistance and Development and Plan Sudan International, Manal Makawi underscored the crucial role both groups play in delivering essential services to vulnerable communities.

Sarah Yahya Omar, Idafa's Northern State Director, told SUNA that Plan Sudan International remains a key humanitarian actor, adding that Idafa serves as its national entry point for operations in Sudan. She said the organization is preparing expansive humanitarian interventions for 2026, including increased support for displaced persons (IDPs) arriving from Darfur and Kordofan.

Plan Sudan International's Programs Director, Amir Babo, said the visit aims to strengthen cooperation with government and partners to enhance assistance for displaced families and other affected communities.