Zambia: President Hichilema and Visiting Senior U.S. Official Agree to a New Way Forward for the U.S.-Zambia Bilateral Relationship

Lusaka - President Hakainde Hichilema and U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Economic, Energy, and Business Affairs Caleb Orr committed to a plan that aims to unlock a substantial grant package of U.S. support in exchange for collaboration in the mining sector and clear business sector reforms that will drive economic growth and commercial investment that benefit both the United States and Zambia.

Combined with a restructured Millennium Challenge Corporation Compact and a five-year partnership on public health, the package would enable and support key reforms to unleash greater investment, create jobs, and drive private sector-led economic growth in both countries.

During the meeting, Assistant Secretary Orr reaffirmed the Trump Administration's interest in pursuing a new, elevated partnership with Zambia. "Zambia has enormous economic potential but for too long has been constrained by a slow, unpredictable, and opaque business regulatory environment," Assistant Secretary Orr said. "We want to leverage U.S. assistance to bring about reforms that will unleash business investment that enhances U.S. access to critical supply chains and creates great jobs for the Zambian people."

This new course in the U.S.-Zambia relationship comes as the Trump Administration refocuses U.S. foreign assistance on core interests. As Assistant Secretary Orr explained, "We are offering Zambia the opportunity to lead and benefit from the Trump Administration's new approach to foreign assistance, and we look forward to finalizing terms based on clear progress in the coming months."

The U.S. delegation also included U.S. Ambassador to Zambia Michael C. Gonzales, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Southern African Affairs & Foreign Assistance in Africa Nick Checker, and senior staff from the U.S. Department of State.

Following today's meeting at State House, Assistant Secretary Orr will engage with leaders from Zambia's Ministries of Finance; Mines and Mineral Development; Commerce, Trade and Industry; Technology and Science; and Agriculture. He is also meeting with mining sector and U.S. private sector representatives, including KoBold Metals, and will visit Kansanshi Mine, First Quantum Minerals' copper mine in Northwest Province.