Sudan's Govt Open to All Genuine Peace Initiatives - Justice Minister

Doha, 8-12-2025 (SUNA) - Minister of Justice Dr. Abdullah Dirif affirmed that the situation in Sudan is not merely an internal conflict, as often portrayed, but "a full-fledged external aggression." He added, "The world has witnessed the horrific crimes committed against defenseless civilians by the terrorist Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia and its supporters, foremost among them the United Arab Emirates (UAE)."

Dr. Dirif made these remarks during his participation in the Doha Forum, held under the theme "Upholding Justice: From Promises to Tangible Reality" on 6-7 December in Doha.

The Minister highlighted the RSF's recent provocative actions, including its declaration of a so-called authority in Nyala--a move widely condemned and rejected by the international community. He noted that the United Nations explicitly denounced the RSF's step, reaffirming recognition of Sudan's legitimate government. Similarly, statements from the African Union Peace and Security Council, the Arab League, and numerous brotherly countries reinforced the international community's commitment to Sudan's unity.

Dr. Dirif asserted that the RSF has no place in Sudan's political or military future. He emphasized that the country's unity relies on the solidarity of its people and their support for the Armed Forces until the terrorist militia is dismantled. He also highlighted the civilian government, led by Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris, for continuing to fulfill its duties in protecting civilians and providing essential humanitarian services.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He stressed that Sudan's government has engaged openly with all peace initiatives. This includes the IGAD initiative, which faltered due to internal disagreements among its organizers, and the Jeddah Platform, where a Declaration of Principles was announced in May 2023. The RSF, he noted, violated the ceasefire on the very first day, flouting both the international community and international humanitarian law.

The Minister added that the Sudanese government is actively pursuing bilateral dialogues with the United States, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, and other countries. He stressed that any credible initiative must address the core concerns of the Sudanese people--particularly the disarmament of the RSF. Military arrangements must ensure the militia's withdrawal from cities and civilian areas, regrouping in designated camps agreed upon with mediators, and the restoration of Sudanese police and civilian institutions to resume governance and public services. Only after these steps can further measures be considered.

Dr. Dirif concluded that initiatives failing to meet these requirements and align with the government's roadmap are neither serious nor effective and will yield no meaningful results.