Zimbabwean Survivor Of John Smyth Abuse Who Is Suing Church Of England, Speaks Out In Channel 4 Documentary See No Evil

A Zimbabwean man who is suing the Church of England over sadistic abuse he suffered at the hands of John Smyth will share his story in an exclusive documentary to be broadcast on Channel 4 this week.

See No Evil exposes decades of abuse by former barrister and evangelical leader John Smyth. The two-part documentary features testimonies from survivors in the UK and Zimbabwe, including Jason Leanders who speaks about the abuse he endured as a teenager at so-called "Christian" camps run by Smyth in Zimbabwe.

Jason is suing the Church of England for damages in a legal claim with other survivors, represented by the international team at law firm, Leigh Day.

Jason was just 13 when he and his brother Rocky attended a camp in 1993. They were subjected to forced nudity, beatings with table tennis and Jokari bats, indecent exposure, groping, and intrusive conversations about masturbation.

Jason and other survivors have shared their stories exclusively with Passion Pictures for See No Evil, to be broadcast on Channel 4 at 9pm on 10 and 11 December.

Producers describe the programme as "a forensic look at the biggest scandal in the Church of England's history", exploring Smyth's psychology and the catastrophic consequences of institutional cover-ups.

It draws on findings from the 2024 Makin Review, which confirmed that senior Church leaders knew of Smyth's prolific abuse as early as 1982 yet failed to act, enabling him to relocate to Africa in 1984 and continue abusing boys and young men.

The documentary examines the role of senior Church officials in enabling Smyth's move to Zimbabwe – an issue which forms part of the legal claim now being pursued in the UK.

Leigh Day represents seven Zimbabwean survivors, including Jason and Rocky Leanders, and the family of Guide Nyachuru, who died aged 16 at one of Smyth's camps. Guide's story is explored in Episode 2 of the documentary.

Those represented by Leigh Day say that Smyth's brutal regime in Zimbabwe was a direct consequence of the cover-up by senior officers in the Church of England. They allege that had they reported Smyth's abuse against young people in the UK when it came to light, he would not have been able to go on to abuse them too.

Following the Makin Review, survivors expected meaningful action from the Church of England to provide them with some redress. When none came, they say they felt increasingly angry that Smyth had effectively been "exported" to Africa, where his prolific abuse continued unchecked.

Jason Leanders said :

"I agreed to speak to See No Evil because it's important that people know about Smyth's sadistic actions in Zimbabwe. I believe there are many more Zimbabwean survivors out there, and by speaking publicly I hope to give them a voice."

Leigh Day solicitor Rebekah Read said:

"By speaking out, Jason is shining a light on the horrific abuse John Smyth inflicted and the systemic failures that allowed it to continue. Our clients want accountability from the Church of England for enabling Smyth's move to Zimbabwe, where he went on to harm countless young people. This case is about truth, justice, and ensuring survivors' voices are finally heard."