Namibia: Namra Commissioner Warns Against Bribes

Namibia Revenue Agency (Namra) commissioner Sam Shivute warns that customers who offer bribes to agency employees will be arrested.

Speaking during a meeting with small business importers in Windhoek on Monday, Shivute said Namra enforces a zero-tolerance policy against corruption with strict disciplinary action for staff. However, customers will not be spared.

"Namra has a zero-tolerance policy against corruption. Employees will be punished but customers will be arrested," he said.

He added that one of the agency's strategic objectives for the 2026/2027 financial year is to improve service delivery.

"Last month we developed our strategic plan for 2026/2027. In that strategic plan, we came up with about eight strategic objectives and one of those is to improve service delivery," he said. "We want to improve service to our stakeholders and clients, including tax payers."

Shivute urged agents to speak openly about the challenges they face, saying the agency can only move forward in true partnership.

"We do not want for us to say this is how we provide the service but for us to genuinely and sincerely listen to your challenges," he said.

