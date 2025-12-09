Uganda: Police 'Regret' Gulu Brutality, Violence but Blame Bobi Wine

The Uganda Police Force has expressed regret over violent conduct by its officers and UPDF soldiers who were filmed beating civilians and supporters of National Unity Platform presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi during Saturday's campaign stop in Gulu City.

Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke acknowledged the "unfortunate and undesirable" scenes but maintained that Kyagulanyi, who is better known as Bobi Wine, contributed to the confrontation by allegedly disregarding an agreed campaign route.

Videos of the clashes widely circulated online showed security personnel caning civilians, including members of the candidate's security detail.

Kituuma said a general file of inquiry had been opened to establish how the beatings occurred.

He emphasised that any officer found culpable would face disciplinary action "without any mercy whatsoever," adding that in some instances "operational challenges have overpowered the officers."

Despite the apology, the spokesperson insisted that the initial dispute arose from Kyagulanyi's movements.

"Kyagulanyi proceeded to Gulu City where he had a disagreement with security over the campaign route," he said, arguing that diversion from the agreed plan contributed to the escalation.

He confirmed that Kyagulanyi later proceeded to the approved venue at Awere Grounds.

Responding to concerns about the presence of Uganda Prisons officers and the growing visibility of the military in crowd-control operations -- including images of police officers being beaten alongside civilians -- Kituuma said the law permits police to seek support from "any security agency" whenever needed.

He urged the public to cooperate with security personnel and avoid confrontations, warning that forces "will not hesitate to take any actions in their line of duty."

At the same time, he advised civilians to exercise caution around officers during operations.

Kituuma added that security agencies had noticed "continued provocation of security personnel" and urged the public to desist from violence. He concluded by calling for calm, discouraging inflammatory statements, and reminding security teams to operate within established standards.