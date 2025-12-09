Uganda: Joyce Bagala, Richard Lumu Unite Forces to Launch Joint Campaigns in Mityana

Political cooperation in Mityana has taken a new twist as District Woman MP Joyce Bagala Ntwatwa and Mityana South MP Richard Lumu have resolved to team up in their campaigns ahead of the 2026 general elections.

The two legislators say moving together will strengthen their mobilisation efforts, arguing that "unity delivers better results."

The pair spent the day in Busunju Town Council, jointly rallying residents to support their bids for re-election to the 12th Parliament. They urged voters to look beyond party colours and instead assess the capacity, track record, and integrity of individual candidates seeking office.

"People should not be misled by party colours," Bagala told supporters. "What matters is the ability of a candidate to deliver services, not the political card they carry."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Lumu echoed the same message, noting that leaders who work together bring greater impact to their communities. "Our unity is intentional. When leaders move as a team, the community benefits more," he said.

Bagala entered Parliament in 2021 on the National Unity Platform (NUP) ticket, while Lumu won the Mityana South seat under the Democratic Party (DP).

However, as the 2026 race begins to take shape, both lawmakers have chosen to run without party labels, saying their focus is on service delivery rather than political affiliation.

"We no longer belong to any party, so it makes sense to consolidate our strengths," Bagala explained. "What matters is serving the people, not political branding."

The two MPs intend to traverse all town councils and subcounties together, describing their partnership as a strategic move to prevent divisions and ensure efficient mobilisation. In Busunju, where they launched their joint outreach, residents welcomed the message of unity as the duo engaged them on service delivery, community development, and their plans for the next term.

Both legislators urged voters to judge candidates by competence rather than political parties. They argued that focusing on party colours has for years hindered communities from electing leaders capable of driving development.

"Don't vote because of red, yellow, or green," Lumu emphasized. "Vote for someone who can speak for you and deliver results."

Despite presenting themselves as independents, Bagala and Lumu will face contenders backed by major political parties including NRM, NUP, DP and others.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

They acknowledged the upcoming competition but maintained that their experience and unity give them a strong advantage.

"Each of us has opponents from different parties, but we are confident that our work speaks for itself," Bagala said.

As the 2026 political climate intensifies in Mityana, their joint strategy marks one of the district's most notable alliances--signalling a campaign season shaped more by personal credibility than party allegiance.