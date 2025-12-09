South Africa: Community Fights to Reopen Primary School

Policy to close small schools forces children to walk far to get to school

Residents of Skhwane, a rural village in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal, want their primary school reopened.

Lungelani Primary School was closed this year after only 28 learners enrolled. Parents say they had started taking their children out of the school last year because there were only two teachers left, and the principal would be drunk at work.

Learners have to travel about 15km on gravel roads to get to the nearest schools. They can walk 4km to access scholar transport. But the service doesn't operate when it rains because the roads are unsafe, so they either skip school or walk all the way.

Skhwane residents blocked the D878 road on 17 November, demanding that the education department reopen the school.

During a meeting at the school on 28 November, officials told parents the school would reopen, but only for Grade R to 2. But community members say they will continue fighting until all grades are reopened.

South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU) provincial secretary Nomarashiya Caluza said the school closure was part of a department policy to build new classrooms while closing or merging small and non-viable schools to improve education quality.

Caluza said SADTU had supported the policy, but many promises linked to it -- including boarding schools and water transport for learners crossing rivers -- never materialised.

At least 135 learners will have to enrol for the school to reopen, said Caluza, but the community has only been able to confirm 85 learners.

Ward 12 councillor Sibusiso Sithole said criminals have started taking advantage of the unoccupied buildings.

Grandparent Mandlenkosi Nxumalo spends part of his old-age grant on petrol to transport his grandchildren. "I retired from work, but it still feels like I am working because I wake up at 4am," he said.

GroundUp walked with learners along muddy forest paths where they cross the Gomonco, Manyeke and Mful'omkhulu rivers.

Learners Senamile Xaba and Zekhethelo Nxumalo said they sometimes fall asleep in class because they are exhausted.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education did not respond to questions.

Equal Education's Ayanda Sishi-Wigzell said: "Equal Education doesn't condone the closing of any schools or the issues that arise as a consequence."