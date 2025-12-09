Tunisian Film 'The Voice of Hind Rajab' Nominated for Golden Globes

Tunis, Dec. 8 — Tunisian film "The Voice of Hind Rajab" has been nominated in the "Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language" category of the 83rd Golden Globe Awards, announced on Monday.

This docu-fiction by Kaouther Ben Hania is part of a prestigious selection, alongside five other films: It Was Just an Accident (France), winner of the Palme d'Or at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, No Other Choice (South Korea), Sentimental Value(Norway), Sirāt (Spain), and The Secret Agent (Brazil).

The nominees were announced during a press conference at the Beverly Hilton. The 2026 Golden Globes, to be broadcast live on the CBS Television Network and streamed on Paramount+ on Sunday, January 11, 2026, will honour the best in film, television, and podcasts.

The Voice of Hind Rajab is distributed in the United States by the independent company Willa.

Its US premiere is scheduled for December 17, 2025, in New York and Los Angeles.

Produced by Tanit Films (Tunisia), Film4 Productions, and Film Four (France), the film benefited from support from the Tunisian Ministry of Cultural Affairs' Fund for the Encouragement of Literary and Artistic Creation, as well as from the Doha Film Institute (Qatar) grant programme.

Having premiered at the 82nd Venice Film Festival, The Voice of Hind Rajab won the Silver Lion - Grand Jury Prize and the Audience Award at the 73rd San Sebastián Film Festival.

This drama, inspired by true events, tells the story of Hind Rajab, a six-year-old Palestinian girl found trapped in a car in Gaza after losing her family during bombardments.

The film is also Tunisia's official entry for the 96th Academy Awards and is among the selected films for the 38th European Film Awards.

The European Film Awards, which will honour the best European productions, will be presented on January 17, 2026, at the Haus der Kulturen der Welt in Berlin.

The Voice of Hind Rajab features a Palestinian cast including Amer Hlehel, Clara Khoury, Motaz Malhees, and Saja Kilani.

The Golden Globes honour the best of the year in 27 categories, awarding distinctions in film, television, and now podcasting. In addition to awards for best picture and best television series, prizes are given for acting, directing, and screenwriting.

The 2026 Golden Globes will be hosted by Nikki Glaser and broadcast live on January 11 on CBS and Paramount+.