Somalia Election Body Says Banadir Poll Preparations On Track As 12 Political Associations File Full Candidate Lists

Mogadishu, Somalia — The chairman of Somalia's National Independent Electoral Commission (GMDQS), Abdikarim Ahmed Hassan, said the body is fully executing its constitutional and legal mandate as preparations for district council elections in the Banadir region advance smoothly.

Hassan said the commission is working strictly according to the electoral timetable it previously announced, noting that technical and administrative preparations for the long-awaited district polls are progressing efficiently.

He revealed that 12 political associations have submitted their complete candidate lists, while several others have filed partial rosters for those contesting seats in Banadir's local councils.

The associations that submitted full lists are: Ramaas, Karaama, Towfiiq, Saab, Madalsan, Justice & Unity, National Progress & Unity, Somali Citizens, People's Unity, Democratic Nation, National Value, and Good Governance of Somalia.

Hassan said the timely submissions demonstrate a high level of readiness among political associations, urging those yet to complete their lists to make use of the legal provisions that allow them to finalise their documents and meet eligibility requirements.

He called on all electoral stakeholders -- political associations, civil society groups, youth and women's organisations, and district administrations -- to cooperate closely with the commission to ensure free, fair, peaceful and lawful elections in the Banadir region.