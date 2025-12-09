Africa: UN Security Council Set to Renew AU Mission in Somalia Amid Funding Concerns for Aussom

United Nations — The United Nations Security Council is expected to renew the mandate of the African Union Support Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) before it expires at the end of December, officials said Monday.

In addition to the mandate renewal, the Council will review updates to sanctions under resolution 2713 against Al-Shabaab, including maritime restrictions, which are set to expire on 13 December.

These actions are part of the work of the 2713 Sanctions Committee's Panel of Experts, whose current term ends on 13 January 2026.

The developments come as AUSSOM faces serious financial challenges affecting both the mission and the UN Support Office for Somalia (UNSOS), threatening operational capabilities and the security gains achieved in the country.

The African Union has called on the international community to provide immediate and sustained funding to ensure AUSSOM troops receive regular salaries, supplies, and operational support.

AU officials warned that continued shortfalls could jeopardize progress against Al-Shabaab and the security of liberated areas, putting Somali communities at risk.

Countries supporting AUSSOM have been urged to increase contributions to maintain a unified and effective mission, critical to achieving lasting peace and stability in Somalia.