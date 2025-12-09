Somalia: China Donates $1 Million to Support Somalia's Drought Response, SODMA Says

9 December 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's National Disaster Management Authority (SoDMA) has received a $1 million donation from the Government of the People's Republic of China to bolster emergency drought relief efforts across the country, officials said on Monday.

The funds were formally handed over at SoDMA's headquarters by China's Ambassador to Somalia, Wang Yu, and received by SoDMA Commissioner Mahamuud Moallim Abdulle.

The commissioner said the contribution would accelerate critical humanitarian operations, including the delivery of food aid, clean water and essential services to communities hardest hit by the ongoing drought.

"This support will significantly enhance our capacity to reach vulnerable populations with timely assistance," Abdulle said, noting that millions remain in need of urgent relief due to prolonged dry conditions.

Ambassador Wang Yu reaffirmed China's long-standing partnership with Somalia, saying Beijing remains committed to supporting humanitarian and development efforts in the country. "China will continue to stand with the Somali people and assist in alleviating humanitarian challenges," he said.

SoDMA's commissioner added that the authority will continue close cooperation with China and other international donors to ensure that aid reaches affected populations swiftly and transparently.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.