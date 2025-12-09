Somalia: China Donates $1 Million to Support Somalia's Drought Response, SODMA Says

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's National Disaster Management Authority (SoDMA) has received a $1 million donation from the Government of the People's Republic of China to bolster emergency drought relief efforts across the country, officials said on Monday.

The funds were formally handed over at SoDMA's headquarters by China's Ambassador to Somalia, Wang Yu, and received by SoDMA Commissioner Mahamuud Moallim Abdulle.

The commissioner said the contribution would accelerate critical humanitarian operations, including the delivery of food aid, clean water and essential services to communities hardest hit by the ongoing drought.

"This support will significantly enhance our capacity to reach vulnerable populations with timely assistance," Abdulle said, noting that millions remain in need of urgent relief due to prolonged dry conditions.

Ambassador Wang Yu reaffirmed China's long-standing partnership with Somalia, saying Beijing remains committed to supporting humanitarian and development efforts in the country. "China will continue to stand with the Somali people and assist in alleviating humanitarian challenges," he said.

SoDMA's commissioner added that the authority will continue close cooperation with China and other international donors to ensure that aid reaches affected populations swiftly and transparently.