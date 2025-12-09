Somalia and Qatar Deepen Ties With Cultural, Customs, Youth and Agriculture Accords

Doha, Qatar — Somalia and Qatar held the inaugural meeting of their Joint Committee in Doha on Monday, signing a series of agreements aimed at strengthening political, cultural and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Somalia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abdisalam Omer Ali, led the Somali delegation, while Qatar was represented by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi.

The two sides formalised four cooperation agreements covering culture, customs, youth development and agriculture -- sectors both governments described as central to long-term strategic partnership.

Under the culture and heritage agreement, the two countries will expand collaboration between national libraries, archives and cultural institutions, organise cultural festivals and art exhibitions, and promote exchanges in literature and the arts, including participation in international book fairs.

The customs agreement is intended to strengthen implementation of customs laws, improve tax and fee assessment, combat smuggling and customs-related crime, and enhance information-sharing in line with regional and international frameworks.

The youth cooperation agreement will facilitate exchanges between youth organisations, participation in conferences and training workshops, joint learning programmes and capacity-building in project management and leadership skills.

The agriculture agreement focuses on boosting food and agricultural production through modern technology, scientific data exchange, joint seminars, improved fertilisation methods and collaboration on storage and greenhouse systems.

Officials from both sides said the agreements reflect a shared commitment to deepening strategic ties and supporting sustainable development goals.

The meeting marked the first formal session of the Joint Committee established to steer cooperation between Somalia and Qatar, which both governments hailed as a milestone in strengthening their long-standing partnership.