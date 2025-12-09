Malawi: MP Jimion Nyanda Hands Over Rebuilt Chisiyo Police Station in Lilongwe Central

9 December 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Lilongwe Central MP Jimion Nyanda has officially handed over a newly rebuilt Chisiyo Police Station to residents of Zamkutu in the area of Senior Chief Kalumba. The project, which cost the community K10 million, aims to restore law and order after the previous facility was destroyed months ago.

The original Chisiyo Police Unit was set ablaze by a small group of irate residents who demanded the handover of a suspect accused of murder. The incident left the area without a functional police post, creating a security vacuum for the larger community.

In interview, MP Nyanda said an assessment revealed that the group responsible for the arson was very small compared to the vast population that relies on the police for safety.

"We worked hand in hand with community members and partnered with several stakeholders to mobilize resources for the reconstruction of this police station. Our goal was to restore security," Nyanda said.

Senior Chief Kalumba also addressed the community, warning against taking the law into their own hands. He stressed that the burning of the police unit had contributed to a noticeable rise in crime in the area.

The reopening of the Chisiyo Police Station marks a critical step in reinforcing law enforcement and ensuring that residents of Zamkutu have access to timely security services.

