Rwanda: Flomo On Target Again As 10-Man Al Hilal Edge Mukura

9 December 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Al Hilal SC maintained their unbeaten run with a commanding 2-0 win over Mukura Victory Sports on Monday at Kigali Pele Stadium.

The Sudanese giants delivered a powerful performance despite being reduced to 10 men early in the match, after centre-back Petros Aprocius was sent off for a foul on forward Boateng Mensah just 15 minutes into the game.

Despite the setback, Al Hilal remained composed and increased the tempo, leaving Mukura struggling to match their intensity.

Adama Coulibali broke the deadlock in the 44th minute, before Emmanuel Flomo sealed the victory in the 75th minute with his third goal of the league campaign.

The win lifted Al Hilal to 16th place with 7 points from four matches, while Mukura remained 11th on the table with 13 points.

