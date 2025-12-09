Rwanda Super Cup Set for January 10, 2026

Rwandan champions APR FC will face arch-rivals Rayon Sports in the 2026 Super Cup scheduled for January 10, 2026.

The development was confirmed by Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) on Tuesday, December 8.

APR FC won both the league title and the Peace Cup during the 2024/2025 season. They will face Rayon Sports who finished as runners-up in both competitions.

Police FC are holders of the Super Cup which they won after beating APR FC 5-4 on penalty shootouts. The pair had played a goalless draw.

Meanwhile, the Women's Super Cup will pit league champions Rayon Sports WFC against Indahangarwa WFC who won the Women's Peace Cup.

The venue and kickoff times for both matches will be announced in due course, the federation said.