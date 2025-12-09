Rwanda: Aces' Cooling Festival Inspires Students to Shape Rwanda's Transformation

Rwanda must continue to invest early in preparing young people for the sustainable cooling and cold-chain sector, according to Dr Jean Baptiste Ndahetuye, Research Lead at the Africa Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Cooling and Cold Chain (ACES).

His remarks followed a visit by 132 students from Ntare Louisenlund, who toured the centre to learn how cooling technologies underpin Rwanda's climate resilience and economic development.

On November 6, the students arrived at the ACES site in Kanombe for a hands-on learning event that highlighted one of Rwanda's most strategically important yet often overlooked climate sectors: sustainable cooling.

The "Mini Cooling Festival," organised by ACES, offered participants a guided journey through seven interactive learning zones, each designed to demonstrate how cooling contributes to food security, public health, industrialisation, and the country's wider climate goals.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The festival underscored Rwanda's growing commitment to cultivating a skilled young workforce capable of operating, maintaining, and innovating within the cold-chain systems essential to the nation's transformation.

Cooling--whether applied to food preservation, pharmaceuticals, buildings, or industrial processes--is increasingly recognised as both a development priority and a core component of Rwanda's climate-resilience strategy.

As temperatures rise and economic activity expands, demand for reliable, energy-efficient, low-carbon cooling solutions is expected to increase sharply.

"We want to inspire students to understand refrigeration while they are still young," Dr Ndahetuye said.

"As Rwanda transitions to a middle-income country, it will need cooling to sustain food systems, buildings, vaccines, and businesses. These students are the future engineers, manufacturers, and entrepreneurs who will meet those needs."

He explained that ACES is determined to train ahead of market demand rather than wait for shortages to emerge.

"We do not want to be reactive. We want to forecast future needs and prepare the workforce before the demand appears."

By exposing young Rwandans to the science and technology behind cooling systems, ACES is helping prepare a generation that will not merely operate the national cold chain but also shape its future through innovation, efficiency, and resilience.

Rwanda's climate and development prospects may well rest in the hands of the curious young people who walked through the festival's seven zones--each discovering that behind every cold room, chilled truck, and refrigerator lies a world of engineering, physics, and opportunity.

Seven learning zones mapping the cold-chain ecosystem

The Mini Cooling Festival was arranged around seven interactive zones, each introducing students to a specific component of cold-chain operations--ranging from solar energy and thermodynamics to engineering skills, food preservation, refrigerants, cold-room technologies, and telemetric monitoring.

In the food cold-chain classroom, participants engaged in demonstrations on food preservation, One Health learning modules, and energy-efficiency techniques.

They participated in practical activities, such as assembling refrigeration puzzles, using "What's in My Fridge?" sorting cards, and observing the traditional process of making ice cream.

For 14-year-old Precious, the session reshaped her understanding of something she sees every day.

"We see fridges in our homes, but we don't know how much energy they use or how that energy affects the environment," she said. "I learnt that it is more complex than I thought, and people are finding more sustainable ways to do it."

Solar-powered cooling for off-grid communities

In the Solar Room, students discovered how temperature-monitoring tools, thermochromic cups, solar modules, and phase-change materials can ensure cooling in areas without reliable electricity.

These technologies are particularly important for Rwanda's vaccine distribution network and rural health facilities, where stable temperatures can mean the difference between an effective immunisation campaign and wasted medical supplies.

Hands-on demonstrations enabled students to connect concepts of clean energy with practical, real-world applications.

Engineering and industrial skills in action

At the Refrigeration Training Centre (RTC), students observed demonstrations involving refrigerant recovery, brazing, copper bending, compressor operations, and installation skills.

The equipment reflected what technicians across the region use daily, giving students a tangible sense of the technical expertise required to maintain and repair cooling systems.

For 13-year-old Dax, the experience was inspiring. "I saw how refrigerators work--the compressor, condenser, evaporator, and expansion device," he said. "I even learnt how you can use a bicycle to make a refrigerator cold."

He also recognised the relevance of these skills within his community. "In the market, vegetables spoil quickly because they are not well-preserved. Rwanda needs more knowledge in cooling systems."

Connecting cooling to national food security

In other zones, students toured refrigerated rooms, cold-chain trucks, telemetric dashboards, and cycle-powered cooling devices.

They compared food stored within and outside the cold chain and saw how even minor breaks in temperature control can affect quality, safety, and market value.

For 13-year-old Nancy, who dreams of becoming an astronaut, the experience was eye-opening.

"I learnt how refrigerators are made, about solar refrigerators, and about carbon," she said. "I took many notes for my future career. Even if I become an astronaut, I want to stay engaged in other things that matter."

Her reflections extended to her local community. "At home, we don't waste much because we have a fridge, but restaurants and hotels in our area waste a lot. They really need better ways to keep food."

Making STEM real

Lisa Rucyaha, STEM Coordinator at Ntare Louisenlund, said the festival offered exactly the kind of exposure students need to connect classroom theory with real-world challenges.

"It makes STEM come to life. Students now see why cooling matters for Rwanda--food, vaccines, and their communities. The ACES team answered their questions very well, and the sessions were very interactive."

She encouraged other schools to make use of ACES' training opportunities. "Other schools should definitely come. It helps students see their future options clearly."

Why cooling matters for Rwanda's future

Cooling is vital to Rwanda's development for several reasons. Post-harvest food losses remain a significant issue across Africa. Robust cold chains can dramatically reduce these losses, raise farmer incomes, stabilise market prices, and strengthen food security. In public health, vaccine distribution depends on reliable temperature-controlled transport and storage, forming a crucial pillar of Rwanda's health system.

As industrialisation accelerates, Rwanda will rely on skilled technicians and engineers who understand modern cooling technologies.

Efficient, low-carbon cooling systems are equally important for achieving national climate goals, helping Rwanda avoid the high emissions associated with poorly regulated systems used elsewhere.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Rwanda stands out by intentionally linking climate action, economic development, and youth skills training. With support from ACES and its partners, the country is building a green cooling workforce capable of driving innovation across the region.

Preparing the next generation

Dr Ndahetuye emphasised the scale of global opportunity in this field. "Every second, 10 refrigeration systems are manufactured globally," he said. "We must prepare young Rwandans for that opportunity so they can power the economy of the future."

The Mini Cooling Festival was more than an awareness event; it was a strategic investment in human capital--an initiative designed to influence career choices and spark interest in science, engineering, and environmental technologies.

Throughout the day, students interacted with technicians, explored equipment, and asked detailed questions about career paths in climate-smart cooling, refrigeration engineering, solar-powered systems, clean-energy logistics, and food preservation.

Many left with a renewed appreciation of how science shapes their daily lives.

Precious said she would consider working in the sector in the future: "Maybe not my whole career, but I think I would consider it because it's very interesting and helps a lot of people." Dax, who hopes to work in innovation, said the festival strengthened his desire to create new technologies. Nancy left with new questions and a sense of possibility.

As the festival concluded with a lively "giant ice-smashing competition," the symbolism was hard to ignore. In a warming world, ice--whether stored in a cold room or transported along a supply chain--will only endure if the systems protecting it are robust.

Rwanda is ensuring that the young people who build and maintain those systems are ready for the challenge.