Liberia: Pres. Boakai's Visit to France Starts Bearing Fruits

The project will be co-implemented by Expertise France and International Labour Organization (ILO).

The action will focus on the two main areas of intervention and the related challenges: private sector development and value chain development (cassava, fisheries and wood).

Three components for the implementation of the Action have been defined as follows: component 1 : Improved regulatory frameworks through PPD, including a high-level policy dialogue platform, and institutional capacity development for a more conducive business and investment climate in line with sustainable and inclusive international standards.

Component 2: Improved skills of MSMEs within the three targeted value chains, with particular emphasis on enterprises owned by women, youth and persons with disabilities.

Component 3: Enhanced capacity of national stakeholders for creating employment and improved access to decent work opportunities for all, including marginalized groups (youth, women and persons with disabilities) for better skills, livelihoods and accountability in line with international labour standards.