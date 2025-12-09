Rwanda: How Could Al Hilal, Al-Merrikh Transform Rwandan Football?

Two of Sudan's most accomplished football clubs--Al Hilal SC and Al-Merrikh--officially joined the Rwanda Premier League in October after receiving temporary relocation to Rwanda due to the ongoing civil war in their country.

Their arrival is already reshaping the league's competitive landscape, raising standards on and off the pitch, and offering new exposure for local players and Rwandan football as a whole.

The two teams, long regarded as continental powerhouses with massive fan bases, introduced themselves to Rwandan football with reputations for disciplined management structures, strong technical staff, and notable squad depth.

Although it remains too early to fully assess their long-term influence, players, coaches, and supporters agree that the presence of the Sudanese giants has injected fresh energy into the league.

Several attempts to obtain official comments from Rwanda Premier League administrators on the anticipated impact of the two clubs were unsuccessful.

For Rwandan football legend Jimmy Mulisa, the addition of Al Hilal and Al-Merrikh has already elevated the overall standard.

"The first thing they bring is a higher level of play. Any fan is naturally attracted to teams that compete at such a standard," said Mulisa, who won several trophies with APR FC before moving abroad for a professional career.

Mulisa highlighted that local clubs have much to learn from the visitors' approach to player preparation, management, and professionalism.

"These are teams that invest heavily in top players," he told Times Sport. "That alone motivates Rwandan players to push harder, perform better, and position themselves for opportunities. Even their social media presence is run professionally, which increases visibility--not only for them but for the entire league."

Since joining the league, the clubs have delivered mixed early results.

Al-Merrikh, known for its strong continental pedigree, sits 14th with nine points, winning three of its first five matches and losing the other two.

Their fierce rivals Al Hilal are placed 16th with seven points from two wins and a draw against league leaders Police FC. They have played fewer games than most teams due to their involvement in the CAF Champions League group stage, which has affected their league schedule.

After his Kiyovu Sports side lost 2-0 to Al-Merrikh, Burundian coach Francis Christian Haringingo praised the Sudanese clubs' maturity and professionalism.

"They're built for competition," he said. "When you watch them play, you see maturity, no unnecessary individualism. These kinds of opponents will help us grow."

He added that regular encounters with Al Hilal and Al-Merrikh would accelerate local clubs' adaptability.

"If we play them more often, we'll understand their style and preparation methods. By the return phase of the league, no team should be facing opponents they don't fully understand. Their presence challenges us to improve."

Time for Rwandan players to seize the opportunity

For local players, the arrival of the two giants offers a rare stage to demonstrate their abilities beyond Rwanda's borders.

AS Muhanga centre-back Chaste Gihozo said facing such experienced clubs demands heightened focus and preparation.

"It feels like we're also playing at that level," he said. "It pushes us mentally. When you know you're facing such a club, your preparation starts early. It's not the same as getting ready for an ordinary fixture."

Gihozo noted that the increased regional attention Al Hilal and Al-Merrikh attract benefits Rwandan players too.

"Some African TV channels broadcast their matches. If they're now competing in our league, that visibility extends to us. Even if you're not signed by them, your performance against them can convince local giants like APR FC that you can handle that level."

More variety, more excitement

The addition of Al Hilal and Al-Merrikh has also drawn a growing number of Sudanese fans to local stadiums. For Rwandan supporters, their presence brings added entertainment and new rivalries.

Rayon Sports fan Aline Muneza said the league now offers more than its traditional marquee fixtures.

"We go to the stadium for entertainment," she said.

"So imagine having more than just the regular derbies. With new competitive teams, we expect to see our club learn from them, and hopefully perform at the same level or even better."