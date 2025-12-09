South Africa: DA in Parliament Delivers Decisive Results for South Africans

press release

The past year has shown what a focused, hard-working parliamentary caucus can achieve when it stands firmly for the people of South Africa. As the Democratic Alliance, we used our position in Parliament and within the Government of National Unity to drive reforms, expose wrongdoing, and protect South Africans from harmful policies.

One of the most important victories this year was stopping government's attempt to push through a VAT increase. At a time when families are already battling rising food prices, the DA fought the proposal in Parliament and in court. Because of that sustained pressure, the unconstitutional VAT hikes were withdrawn and a more responsible Budget was finally tabled.

We also made real progress in holding national departments and ministers to account. DA MPs used questions, debates and committee oversight to expose corruption and mismanagement: from the awarding of the lotteries licence, to the collapse of railway infrastructure, to wrongdoing in Defence, Social Development, Higher Education and Human Settlements. In several cases, this work directly contributed to ministers being removed or forced to answer for their conduct.

This year also marked the introduction of ground breaking legislative proposals by the DA. We began the process in order to introduce the Economic Inclusion for All Bill to replace the failed BEE system with a fair, non-racial model focused on lifting people out of poverty. Other DA Bills, introduced and proposed, tackled corruption, strengthened coalition stability and protected vulnerable children.

We also helped secure new parliamentary rules that, for the first time ever, bring the Presidency under proper oversight of a Portfolio Committee and restore the petitions committee for the first time since 2012. Oral question rules will now also follow a more robust formula.

Through an incredible number of written and oral questions, extensive oversight visits, and the tireless work of MPs in both Houses, the DA has shown that Parliament can function in the era of coalition government, and that better governance is possible.

South Africans deserve a Parliament that puts the needs of the people first. This year, the DA did exactly that, and we will continue building on this momentum in the year ahead.

Download the complete DA Parliamentary Review for 2025.

Watch the Podcast: "Parliament: The Fights, The Wins, The Work Ahead"